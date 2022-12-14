  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Semifinal: African trailblazer Morocco eyes history against defending champion France

Second flood warning issued as water level in Mullaperiyar dam reaches 141 feet

December 14, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

With the storage level in Mullaperiyar dam reaching 141 feet against the maximum permissible level of 142 ft., Public Works Department engineers here issued the second flood warning to Kerala at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

With the northeast monsoon remaining active, widespread rain along the Western Ghats steadily increased the storage level in the dam. From 136.5 feet last month, the water level moved to 140 ft. on December 3, following which the first flood warning was issued.

In the event of steady inflow of water into the dam, Kerala may get more water as more number of shutters were on the Vallakadavu side, the engineers said, adding that 2,600 cusecs of water would be released towards Tamil Nadu side through tunnels.

About 10 days ago, the Chief Engineer (PWD) from Madurai Division and senior officials inspected the dam in view of the IMD forecast of heavy rain and reviewed the preparedness to avoid flooding.

Meanwhile, farmers in Cumbum Valley in Theni district have commenced farming activities in full swing for the second crop.

The dam was recently inspected by the Supreme Court-appointed sub-committee, comprising experts from the Central Water Commission and engineers from Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The committee members expressed satisfaction over the upkeep and the functioning of the dam.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.