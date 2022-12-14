Second flood warning issued as water level in Mullaperiyar dam reaches 141 feet

December 14, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - THENI

With the storage level in Mullaperiyar dam reaching 141 feet against the maximum permissible level of 142 ft., Public Works Department engineers here issued the second flood warning to Kerala at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

With the northeast monsoon remaining active, widespread rain along the Western Ghats steadily increased the storage level in the dam. From 136.5 feet last month, the water level moved to 140 ft. on December 3, following which the first flood warning was issued.

In the event of steady inflow of water into the dam, Kerala may get more water as more number of shutters were on the Vallakadavu side, the engineers said, adding that 2,600 cusecs of water would be released towards Tamil Nadu side through tunnels.

About 10 days ago, the Chief Engineer (PWD) from Madurai Division and senior officials inspected the dam in view of the IMD forecast of heavy rain and reviewed the preparedness to avoid flooding.

Meanwhile, farmers in Cumbum Valley in Theni district have commenced farming activities in full swing for the second crop.

The dam was recently inspected by the Supreme Court-appointed sub-committee, comprising experts from the Central Water Commission and engineers from Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The committee members expressed satisfaction over the upkeep and the functioning of the dam.