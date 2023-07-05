July 05, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - Madurai

Tamil Nadu Government has shelved the elevated corridor proposed to connect Tallakulam with Villapuram and instead will construct a bridge at Goripalayam junction, said Public Works Minister E. V. Velu.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Velu said that the elevated corridor was announced by the State Government following the demand put forth by the local MLA, G. Thalapathi.

It was proposed to link the existing New Natham elevated corridor at Tallakulam and extend it through Goripalayam junction, Nelpettai to Villapuram.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, after the announcement, the Government received many representations from the people of Nelpettai about the narrow stretch of road there.

“They were apprehensive that construction of the elevated corridor would lead to demolition of commercial establishments and houses on the road,” he said.

Stating that it would create unnecessary bad name for the State Government, the Minister said that instead of constructing a single elevated corridor, multiple bridges can be constructed at crucial junctions.

“The design is being altered and as soon as the detailed project report is prepared, the work would start,” he said.

However, Mr. Velu said that the design of Goripalayam bridge need not undergo any changes due to the proposed alignment of underground structure of the Metro Rail Project at Goripalayam.

Mr. Velu said that tender for another bridge proposed at Anna Nagar-Sivaganga Road junction would be floated soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.