Second edition of book fair begins in Theni

March 03, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - THENI

Srikrishna L 2193

The overwhelming response from the readers’ circle last year has led to increased number of participants in the second edition of the book fair in Theni, said Collector R.V. Shajeevana on Sunday.

Inaugurating the eight-day long fair on Menaka Mills Ground campus in Palanichettipatti here, she said that leading publishers and noted authors publications had been displayed in the fair.

Youth, particularly those studying in higher secondary schools and colleges, should make use of the fair as reading books other than the curricula helped in shaping up general knowledge. In order to encourage youth from government schools, the district administration would issue coupons in the denomination of ₹200 each to visiting students.

The Collector said that last year, there were 45 stalls, while this year, they had planned to enhance it to 60 and finally had to accommodate 10 more participants, taking the total to 70. Thanking the publishing houses and others for their presence, she hoped the footfall would also be higher this year.

The School Education Department and Public Library officials said they had proposed to operate special buses for the convenience of students to visit the book fair.

To engage the visiting public in an useful manner, the officials said they had planned to hold talks by patti mandram personalities daily. Also, noted artists, writers and poets from the literary circle had been invited to address the gathering on topics that may be of interest to the youngsters.

The fair will come to close on March 10.

