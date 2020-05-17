Second cyclone warning in Pamban

17 May 2020 19:47 IST

With the cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ centred over the same region at 5.30 p.m. on Saturday, cyclone warning signal two was hoisted by Port officials here on Sunday.

According to officials, the storm was 1,040 km south of Paradip (Odisha) and 1,200 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 1,300 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

Fishermen, as a precautionary measure, had been instructed not to venture into sea. Rain likely in some coastal pockets during the next 24 hours, according to an IMD report.

Advertising

Advertising

The district administration and the Department of Fisheries warned fishers to be careful of the brewing storm during the next 24 hours.