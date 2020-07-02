Second career counselling webinar tomorrow

02 July 2020 20:03 IST

The second webinar of The Hindu Education Plus series on career counselling will be held on July 4.

Presented by SRM Institute of Science and Technology, this four-part series will have discussions on a range of topics in the fields of engineering, medicine, humanities and social sciences. The topic for the second webinar, scheduled for July 4 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., is ‘Challenges facing humanities and social sciences in a changing academic environment.’

P. Duraisamy, former Vice-Chancellor of University of Madras, is one of the speakers. Sridhar Krishnaswami, deputy Dean and professor, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Faculty of Science and Humanities at SRM Institute of Science and Technology, will be another speaker.

The third speaker is Mathangi Krishnamurthy, Assistant Professor of Anthropology, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Madras.

The last speaker is R. Balasubramanian, pro Vice-Chancellor (External Affairs), SRM Institute of Science and Technology.

Interested students can register at https://bit.ly/2YJVBXs or scan the QR code to participate in the webinar.