Second Aakash coaching centre in Madurai

MADURAI

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), an institute offering coaching for engineering and medical entrance examinations, opened its second branch at Sammattipuram here on Thursday.

Chief Business Officer of AESL Anup Agarrwal said the institute provided coaching for academic subjects and trains school students for undergraduate medical and engineering competitive examinations. Deputy Regional Director Chandran Chand said the centre trained students in batches of 50, provided separate study materials to them and had regular doubt clarification sessions. The students could make use of ‘i-tutor lab’, an online portal where they could access tutorial videos.