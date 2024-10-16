ADVERTISEMENT

Seawater enters village due to swell surge

Published - October 16, 2024 09:31 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau

Some of the houses that were flooded with seawater at Azhikkal Pillaithoppu near Rajakkamangalam in Kanniyakumari district on Tuesday night. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The rough sea due to swell surge resulted in seawater entering residential areas at Azhikkal Pillaithoppu near Rajakkamangalam in Kanniyakumari district on Tuesday night.

According to officials, the sea water intrusion was reported in some 70 houses in a few streets that caused panic among the residents, who were woken up from their sleep late in the night. Household properties were drenched in the water.

Revenue and Police Department officials inspected the village and took over 100 persons, including women and children, to a nearby rehabilitation camp.

Kanniyakumari Collector R. Alagumeena said the affected people were provided with food and all basic amenities. Restoration work was under way at the affected village, she added.

The Collector said all precautionary measures to face the monsoon had been taken in the district.

