Allotment of seat to BJP irks AIADMK cadre

District Election Officer and Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver said here on Thursday that cash or other valuables seized would be returned as and when proof is submitted but if they did not turn up even after seven days, cases would be registered as per the Election Commission guidelines.

Speaking at a meeting of officials deployed for the election duty, he said that all flying and static surveillance teams should be vigilant.

The ECI has permitted people to carry a maximum of ₹50,000 with sufficient documents.

The district, which has four Assembly Constituencies, had so far booked 44 cases and seized about ₹ 45 lakh in cash.

Nomination process begins on March 12 and it would come to a close on March 19 and scrutiny would take place the following day. On March 22, candidates have the option to withdraw.

After the AIADMK has released its list of candidates, there were some dissent from the party cadre. The functionaries staged a demonstration in Ramanathapuram and at Pamban in protest against allotment of Ramanathapuram constituency to the BJP.

They expressed their shock over non-allotment of a ticket to sitting MLA and former IT Minister M Manikandan. They urged the AIADMK high command to reconsider the decision. Otherwise, they threatened to defeat the BJP candidate.

In Sivaganga district, supporters of minister G Baskaran expressed their anguish over dropping his name for re-election.