Search on for Head Constable, his associate for assault of businessman

November 24, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Aralvaimozhi police are on the lookout for a Head Constable and his associate for allegedly assaulting a supermarket owner.

Police said Prabhakaran, 51, of Aavaraikulam near Aralvaimozhi is running a supermarket at Kumarapuram junction. When Ravikumar, 45, of Aavaraikulam, who is a Head Constable attached to Thisaiyanvilai police station in Tirunelveli district, and his friend Robert, 40, came to the supermarket recently, they picked up a heated argument with Mr. Prabhakar over the purchase of a few grocery items.

Against this backdrop, Ravikumar and Robert stopped Mr. Prabhakaran when he was returning home on his bike in the night after closing the supermarket a couple of days ago. Besides threatening Mr. Prabhakaran, they also assaulted him. The victim was subsequently admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a complaint from Mr. Prabhakaran, the Aralvaimozhi police registered case against Ravikumar and Robert under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 294 (b) (verbal abuse in abusive language), 329 (causing grievous hurt) and 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

The Head Constable and his associate are yet to be arrested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.