Search for missing fisherman continues

Search for the missing fisherman Kaleel Rahman continued in Rameswaram sea on Sunday.

As a mark of mourning, fishermen associations here have announced that they would stay off the sea for two days (Monday and Tuesday).

After 61-day ban came to close on June 14, the fishermen ventured into the sea on June 14.

A mechanized boat, which developed a snag, led to the death of two fishermen on Saturday.

The ICG and Marine Police are conducting a search for the missing fisherman while a fisherman was rescued on Saturday.

