Search at Anitha Radhakrishnan’s farmhouse yields nothing

A search was conducted by flying squad teams at the farmhouse belonging to Tiruchendur DMK MLA Anitha R. Radhakrishnan on Monday night. However, no seizure was made by the officials.

The search was conducted at the farmhouse located at Manadu Thandupathu village near Udangudi. Around 10 persons belonging to two flying squad teams, led by Tahsildar (SSS) Selvi, Block Development Officer Hemalatha participated in the raid at the property owned by Mr. Radhakrishnan, who is the south district in-charge of the party.

However, following the search, which lasted about an hour, at various places including the motor room, coconut farm and heaps of other material, no cash or other material was found. Previously, a similar search was conducted at his farmhouse on March 29 with no seizures being made.