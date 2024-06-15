Seafood prices likely to come down as new fishing season starts in Thoothukudi

With new hopes, the mechanized boats operating in the district commenced on Saturday the new fishing season after the 61-day-long annual fishing ban.

Of the 262 mechanised boats operating from Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour, 242 boats ventured into the sea at 5 a.m. on Saturday for fishing. While a section of the boats went for fishing near Kanniyakumari area, others tried their luck near Ervadi in Ramanathapuram district.

Special prayers were conducted in the Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour and also in Our Lady of Snows Basilica on Friday and Saturday ahead of the new season.

“We’ve spent a lot to make the boats ready for the new season… We’ve to spend a minimum of ₹1 lakh everyday towards fuel, ice-bar, food for the crew and their wages. We had forgettable season last year and we’re starting the new season with fresh hopes,” says mechanised boat owner Beno of Puthu Theru here.

The 250-odd boats involved in multiday deep sea stay fishing left Tharuvaikulam Fish Landing Centre on Saturday for fishing in Indian Ocean and these boats will return to the base for selling the fish after staying in the sea for 10 to 15 days.

Special prayers were conducted by the fishermen in St. Michael’s Church in the village on Friday and Saturday.

After the fishing ban temporarily crippled the operation of mechanised boats, the huge gap between the demand and supply of seafood skyrocketed the price to unprecedented level this year.

The sardine fishes, which was sold at ₹150 per Kg before the fishing ban, is sold for ₹320 a Kg while the premium seer fish (bigger in size with 5 kg and above) is sold anywhere between ₹1,600 and Rs. 1,800 a kg till Saturday – a rise of ₹600 per kg after the ban.

Similarly, the vela meen (emperor fish) is being sold at ₹530 a Kg (Rs. 350 before fishing ban), ooli meen (great barracuda) at ₹650 a kg (₹450 then).

A basket of sardine fish (15 kg), which was sold at ₹2,200 before the fishing ban is now being auctioned at ₹3,500 by the country boat fishermen in the ‘first market’ in the coastal hamlets.

“We expect the increased arrival from Saturday night will bring down the seafood price considerably from Sunday onwards. If the season is good with the boats enjoying huge catches, the prices will significantly come down. Since the sea is turbid after the onset of westerly winds, we hope upcoming season will be good,” said fish trader A. James of Poobalarayarpuram here, who supplies fishes to various markets of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

At the same time, the invasion of fish traders from Kerala to Thoothukudi may keep the prices on the higher side, a few others feel, as the 60-day-long fishing ban along the west coast from Colachel in Kanniyakumari district has started on June 1. “Since the boats operating from Colachel, Muttom and Thaengaaipattinam, all in Kanniyakumari district and the boats of Kerala will be berthed till July 31, the fish traders of the neighbouring State will come to Chinna Muttom and Thoothukudi Fishing Harbours and the competition may keep the prices on the higher side. If the season is so good with impressive catches, the price will come down,” says fish trader Kingston of Kanniyakumari.