Seafood lovers shell-shocked as prices of fishes skyrocket due to poor arrival

May 03, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Even as demand for seafood is going up everyday, arrival of fishes in the markets in the southern districts has fallen alarmingly resulting in a phenomenal increase in price due to the 60-day annual fishing ban that came into effect on April 15.

Fish markets in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari, which would receive catch from mechanised boats in Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari, would meet the seafood needs of the consumers in the southern districts. Since 1,200-odd mechanized boats being operated from five fishing harbours of Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts would supply over 1,500 tonnes of fishes a day to the markets in these four districts and neighbouring Kerala and also for export, the prices would be under control due to the decent arrival.

After the annual fishing ban was enforced on April 15 along the east coast of Tamil Nadu, nearly 800 boats remain berthed in Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour, Tharuvaikulam Fish Landing Centre and Chinna Muttom Fishing Harbour and the seafood lovers have to be content with the small harvest of the country boats. Major portion of the fishes being harvested at Colachel and other fishing harbours of Kanniyakumari district go the Kerala markets.

“Since the demand is very high now, especially due to the summer holidays, and the arrival is minimal, the seafood prices are skyrocketing,” says fish trader Soris of Valliyoor, who buys fish from Vaavathurai in Kanniyakumari for his fish stall in Valliyoor everyday during the ban period.

Sardine, which was sold at ₹150 per kg before the fishing ban, is now being sold for ₹ 320 a kg while the premium seer fish (5 Kg and above) is sold anywhere between ₹1,600 and ₹1,800 a kg now – a rise of ₹600 per kg after the ban.

Similarly, vela meen (emperor fish) is being sold at ₹530 a kg (₹350 before fishing ban), ooli meen (great barracuda) at ₹650 a kg (₹ 450 then).

A basket of sardine fish (15 kg), which was sold at ₹2,200 before the fishing ban is now being auctioned at ₹3,500 by the country boat fishermen in the ‘first market’ in the coastal hamlets.

“The country boat fishermen would get anywhere between 50 to 60 kg fishes a day during good seasons. Now, they are also getting less quantity, may be due to one of the worst summer this year. On Friday (May 3), most of the country boats that ventured into the sea for fishing from the coastal hamlets between Aalanthalai in Thoothukudi district to Koottapuli in Tirunelveli district returned to the shores with only a few kg fishes. Hence, most of the vehicles returned from these coastal villages either empty handed or with small quantity of fishes. Consequently, we’ve to sell the fishes at higher prices as we’ve to manage our expenses and ensure a decent profit to run our families,” says Mr. Soris.

Those who try to find solace with the dry fish are also shocked by the price and unavailability of dry fishes of premium varieties.

“Even the dry fish is costlier. Dry sardine, which was sold at ₹150 a kg then is now sold at ₹275 a kg as the arrival from the country boat is very less,” says Xavier of Thisaiyanvilai, a place known for its dry fish market.

Prawn lovers are the worst-affected as there is no arrival.

“The arrival of small green prawns caught by the country boats using ‘thallu madi’ (a kind of net being used by country boats operating on wind power in shallow waters) is very less while the demand is unimaginable. So, one kg of small prawns harvested with ‘thallu madi’, which was auctioned in the ‘first market’ on the beach for ₹400 or ₹450 is now sold at ₹800 and above,” says Antony A. Anantharaj, a teacher from Thoothukudi.

The fish traders say that the fish price would remain high till August. “While the annual fishing ban along the east coast would go on June 15, the ban will come into effect along the west coast from June 15 to August 15. So, the traders from Kerala would invade our areas for purchase. So, the price will remain high till mid-August. Only if our boats from the southern districts continuously enjoy bumper harvests, the prices will come down to some extent. But, the prevailing heat is not favourable for the huge harvest in post-ban period,” says fish trader ‘Ave Maria’ Joseph of Thoothukudi, who owned two mechanised boats a decade ago and is a fish trader now.