Sea ranching of green tiger shrimp in Palk Bay

Sea ranching of green tiger shrimp being carried out by officials of ICAR- Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute), Mandapam Regional Centre, at Puthukudi in Thondi (Palk Bay) on Tuesday.

Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) - Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), Mandapam Regional Centre, took up sea ranching of 3.2 million green tiger shrimp seeds of post larvae at Puthukudi in Thondi in Palk Bay on Tuesday.

The exercise of sea ranching hatchery produced green tiger shrimp is aimed at replenishing the natural stock and enhancing the shrimp productivity in Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay.

A statement said that it would also be helpful in promoting the livelihood of the fishermen in the region and also for conserving and maintaining a sustainable shrimp stock in the wild.

Owing to its importance, a project entitled “Sea ranching of green tiger shrimp (Penaeus semisulcatus) post larvae (PL) in Palk Bay and Gulf of Mannar, Tamil Nadu” is being carried out by ICAR-CMFRI Mandapam Regional Centre with the funding support of Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India.

Under the project a total of 200 million Green tiger shrimp post larvae will be released in a period of four years (2022-2026) in Palk Bay and Gulf of Mannar region of Tamil Nadu. The total budget of the project is ₹ 16.89 crore.

The shrimp seeds were released by Head-in-Charge and Principal Investigator of the project G. Tamilmani, and Assistant Director of Fisheries, Ramanathapuram North K. T. Gopinath in the presence of Inspector of Fisheries K. Ramesh.

The officials of Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, leaders of fishermen association and local fishermen of Thondi, scientists and staff of Mandapam Regional Centre of ICAR-CMFRI were present, the statement said.

The fishermen thanked the Union Government and ICAR-CMFRI for the initiative. The programme was coordinated by Senior Scientist of the Centre Dr. B. Johnson.