Sea cucumbers seized

RAMANATHAPURAM

19 October 2021 19:41 IST

Indian Coast Guard and Mandapam Wildlife Range officials have seized around 600 kg of sea cucumbers. The consignment was found on an unregistered boat and the total value of the consignment is said to be approximately ₹ 3 crore. Following an intelligence input received on Tuesday, the officials intercepted the boat in the Palk Bay area. After it was ascertained that the vessel was carrying illegally possessed sea cucumbers, the boat was seized. The boat was handed over to the Forest Department. A case has been registered.

