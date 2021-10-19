Indian Coast Guard and Mandapam Wildlife Range officials have seized around 600 kg of sea cucumbers. The consignment was found on an unregistered boat and the total value of the consignment is said to be approximately ₹ 3 crore. Following an intelligence input received on Tuesday, the officials intercepted the boat in the Palk Bay area. After it was ascertained that the vessel was carrying illegally possessed sea cucumbers, the boat was seized. The boat was handed over to the Forest Department. A case has been registered.
Sea cucumbers seized
Staff Reporter
RAMANATHAPURAM,
October 19, 2021 19:41 IST
Staff Reporter
RAMANATHAPURAM,
October 19, 2021 19:41 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Oct 19, 2021 7:41:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/sea-cucumber/article37074349.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story