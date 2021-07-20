The sea cucumber seized from a house at Devipattinam in Ramanathapuram district on Tuesday.

RAMESWARAM

20 July 2021 21:40 IST

Marine Police here have seized sea cucumbers weighing about half-a-kg from a house in Big Bazaar Street in Devipattinam in Ramanathapuram district on Tuesday.

Following a tip-off, they searched the house of Abdul and seized the sea cucumbers which were handed over to the Forest department authorities.

Advertising

Advertising

In a similar raid at Veera Sangilimadam near Thondi, the Marine Police seized turmeric in seven bags, which were intended to be smuggled to Sri Lanka. Four persons - Kalandar Ali, 28, Kalandar Asik, 29, Kalandar Mydeen, 25, and Rahman, 27, - were arrested. The seized goods were handed over to the Customs authorities.

Paramakudi

A woman, Saranya, staged a dharna in front of the Muthalamman Temple in Paramakudi on Tuesday, demanding release of her 13-year-old son, who was kept captive by a moneylender.

According to police, her husband Ramesh had borrowed money from moneylenders on daily interest for running his jewellery business. He incurred heavy losses and could not repay the money with the little income. The moneylender had took his son and kept him captive so as to coerce him to pay the money.

The police assured to take action, following which the woman left the place.