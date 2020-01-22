Sea cucumber seized

THOOTHUKUDI

Police seized 250 kg of sea cucumber even as it was being smuggled in a car in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police said a car proceeding along Terespuram beach was intercepted by a police patrol team in the early hours of Wednesday. Though the unidentified driver of the car escaped in darkness after abandoning the car, police seized the sea cucumber kept in plastic drums in the vehicle.

The seized marine product was handed over to the forest personnel for further investigation.