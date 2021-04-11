Madurai

Sea cucumber seized near Rameswaram

A special police team on Sunday seized sea cucumber worth ₹2 crore and impounded a goods vehicle at Vedalai near Mandapam in the district.

Following specific inputs about movement of illegal transportation of the goods, Superintendent of Police E. Karthik formed a special team that raided a private farm at NRT Nagar in Rameswaram and seized one ton.

The team also intercepted a goods vehicle. Apprehending arrest, the driver escaped. When the team searched the vehicle, it found sea cucumber in 20 bags, each weighing 50 kg.

An officer said the sea cucumber was intended for smuggling to Sri Lanka.

