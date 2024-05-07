ADVERTISEMENT

Sea cucumber seized, 14 held

May 07, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Forest officials seized 41 kg of sea cucumber near Panaikulam seashore in Ramanathapuram district on Monday. The officials also seized two boats that were anchored on the seashore and arrested 14 people. All 14 accused were remanded in judicial custody.

