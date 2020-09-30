Madurai

SDPI stages protest

SDPI members staging a demonstration in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday.

SDPI members staging a demonstration in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Members of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and other Muslim organisations staged a demonstration at the Sandhai Thidal here on Wednesday condemning the verdict pronounced in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

The manner in which the prime accused were acquitted showed that this country had no respect for minorities who were crying hoarse, seeking justice over the demolition of the historic monument, the protesters said.

Dindigul

Members of SDPI and Popular Front of India (PFI) staged a demonstration at Begampur in Dindigul.

Similar agitations were staged in Sivaganga and Theni districts.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 30, 2020 10:04:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/sdpi-stages-protest/article32735288.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story