SDPI stages protest

Members of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and other Muslim organisations staged a demonstration at the Sandhai Thidal here on Wednesday condemning the verdict pronounced in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

The manner in which the prime accused were acquitted showed that this country had no respect for minorities who were crying hoarse, seeking justice over the demolition of the historic monument, the protesters said.

Dindigul

Members of SDPI and Popular Front of India (PFI) staged a demonstration at Begampur in Dindigul.

Similar agitations were staged in Sivaganga and Theni districts.