SDPI stages demonstration

A section of people allegedly belonging to Secular Democratic Party of India and Popular Front of India staged a demonstration at Chinnakadai Street in South Gate on Friday in protest against demolition of Babri Masjid. As Friday (December 6) was the anniversary of the demolition, they raised slogans demanding justice.

Another group of people belonging to Manithaneya Makkal Katchi and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi protested at Kuttu Pillai Lane on South Veli Street. The city police had stepped up security and vigil across public places including bus stands, railway stations, markets and places of worship, in view of the anniversary.