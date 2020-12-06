Madurai

SDPI stages demo on Babri Masjid demolition anniversary

Seeking action: Members of the Social Democratic Party of India stage a demonstration in Chinnakadai Street in Madurai on Sunday, the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition.   | Photo Credit: R_ASHOK

MADURAI

Hundreds of members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) staged a demonstration in Chinnakadai Street in South Gate here on Sunday, the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition, urging the Central government to implement the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, in letter and spirit.

SDPI district president A. Mujipur Rahman led the protesters, who included district secretary M. Kamal Batcha. Mr. Rahman said that the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992 by kar sevaks “shattered secularism, pluralism and democracy of the nation”.

The judgement of the Supreme Court which was in favour of building a temple at the site drew criticism from several world leaders and organisations, he added.

The protesters said, “Legal action must be taken against all those who were involved in the demolition of the masjid.”

Members of the Popular Front of India and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi also participated in the demonstration.

