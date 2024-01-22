SDPI seeks creation of basic amenities in residential colonies under Suththamalli village panchayat

January 22, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Social Democratic Party of India has sought better basic amenities like roads, streetlights and drinking water in the areas under Suththamalli village panchayat.

Submitting a petition to Collector K.P. Karthikeyan at the weekly grievances redressal meeting held at the Collectorate on Monday, the Suththamalli area president of SDPI S. Shaik Mohammed Fayaz said the roads along 18 streets of VOC Nagar under Suththamalli village panchayat were in the worst shape after the recent downpour. Situation in the extension areas of VOC Nagar is still worse even though hundreds of houses had come up in these areas with the approval from the Suththamalli village panchayat.

There is no streetlight in KMA Nagar, Parveen Nagar, S.K. Nagar and VOC Nagar, which facilitate robbery during the night, besides the residents suffering dog and snake bites. Since there are no public drinking water taps in the extension areas around KMA Nagar even though drinking water supply from the Tamirbharani River is sufficient, the residents have to take drinking water from other areas every day.

Petitioners from Vellakovil, Pottal and Keezhanaththam villages submitted a petition seeking the re-laying of the Vannarpet – Vellakovil – Manappadiveedu Road, which was badly damaged by recent floods. The petitioners said the Vannarpet – Vellakovil connecting road traversing along the Tamirabharani watercourse ends up at Manappadaiveedu. Even though this road is being used by a few thousand public, especially by the students everyday, this busy road, which was damaged in the recent floods, is yet to be repaired. Moreover, the bridge near the cremation ground was also washed away in the floods.

“Consequently, public have to take a circuitous route and travel for about 10 Km to reach Vannarpet. The bodies to be cremated in the cremation ground have to be carried for about 2 Km along knee-deep water to reach the cremation ground as the bridge remains collapsed. Hence, the Vannarpet – Vellakovil – Manappadaiveedu Road should be re-laid at the earliest,” the petitioners said.

A group of villagers from Nallammalpuram near Maanur submitted a petition appealing to the Collector seeking action against the persons who had obtained patta for the village’s cremation ground by allegedly forging the documents.