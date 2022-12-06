SDPI members stage demonstration on Babri Masjid demolition 30th anniversary

December 06, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - MADURAI

A large number of volunteers from the Social Democratic Party of India staged a demonstration here on Tuesday demanding the conviction of perpetrators behind the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

M. Nizam Moideen, State general secretary, SDPI, led the demonstration which also saw the participation of S. Vetrikumaran, State coordinator, Naam Tamilar Katchi, Raja Hassan, president, Madurai Muslim Aikya Jamaat, and Henri Tiphagne, executive director, People’s Watch, who also addressed the meeting. Several Muslim women also took part in the demonstration.

Addressing a demonstration staged on the 30th anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition on Chinnakadai Street in South Gate, Mr. Moideen said that the Masjid was razed down by a group of “religious fanatics.”

The speakers charged that right-wing forces such as Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are targeted to transform the nation into a “Hindutva Rashtra,” backed by the political support from Bharatiya Janata Party.

A large posse of policemen were deployed across public places, including bus stands, railway stations and places of worship across the district, in view of the anniversary.

A. Mujipur Rahman, State executive committee member, SDPI, V. Kaniamudhan, State vice-general secretary, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, and others were present.

SDPI members also staged demonstrations in Melur.