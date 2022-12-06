  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Morocco vs Spain, round of 16: LIVE Streaming info, predicted lineups, when, where to watch

SDPI members stage demonstration on Babri Masjid demolition 30th anniversary

December 06, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
SDPI members staging a demonstration in Madurai on Tuesday.

SDPI members staging a demonstration in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

A large number of volunteers from the Social Democratic Party of India staged a demonstration here on Tuesday demanding the conviction of perpetrators behind the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

M. Nizam Moideen, State general secretary, SDPI, led the demonstration which also saw the participation of S. Vetrikumaran, State coordinator, Naam Tamilar Katchi, Raja Hassan, president, Madurai Muslim Aikya Jamaat, and Henri Tiphagne, executive director, People’s Watch, who also addressed the meeting. Several Muslim women also took part in the demonstration.

Addressing a demonstration staged on the 30th anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition on Chinnakadai Street in South Gate, Mr. Moideen said that the Masjid was razed down by a group of “religious fanatics.”

The speakers charged that right-wing forces such as Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are targeted to transform the nation into a “Hindutva Rashtra,” backed by the political support from Bharatiya Janata Party.

A large posse of policemen were deployed across public places, including bus stands, railway stations and places of worship across the district, in view of the anniversary.

A. Mujipur Rahman, State executive committee member, SDPI, V. Kaniamudhan, State vice-general secretary, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, and others were present.

SDPI members also staged demonstrations in Melur.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.