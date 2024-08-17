SDPI for action against Hindu outfit office-bearer for video on eateries of Muslims

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has appealed to Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, Rupesh Kumar Meena to take action against an Akhila Bharata Hindu Maha Sabha office-bearer for posting a video with derogatory remarks against Muslims.

In a video shared on social media platforms, Esakki Raja of the Hindu outfit says the non-vegetarian eateries run by Muslims serve dishes laced with chemicals, ‘which are slow poison,’ and no one, including the Food Safety Department, is taking action against them.

He also names a few non-vegetarian eateries run by Muslims at various places in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai.

Taking exception to the video, SDPI Tirunelveli city district general secretary M. Arif Basha filed a complaint with the police.

In his complaint, he said the video, while accusing government officials of being corrupt, had been posted on social media with the ulterior motive of creating enmity between Hindus and Muslims and tarnishing the image of the eateries.

“Hence, police should take action as per law against the Akhila Bharata Hindu Maha Sabha functionary for posting the video,” Mr. Arif Basha said.