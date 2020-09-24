SDPI stages protest against Bill

Social Democratic Party of India cadre staged a demonstration in front of Passport Seva Kendra on South Bypass Road here on Thursday in protest against the recently passed Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020.

Tearing copies of the Bill, they raised slogans against the Centre, saying agriculture, already hit hard by the ‘pro-rich economic policies’ of the Union government, would be wiped out. So the Bill should be withdrawn forthwith.

SDPI’s Tirunelveli district Farmers’ wing president Maanur Shaikh Abdullah said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government had cleared three Bills with an eye on helping the corporate firms instead of reviving the farming sector despite stiff opposition by the Opposition parties. The Bills would be a boon to the rich, who could hoard essential commodities such as food grains, oil, onion, potato, oil seeds, dhal etc., though Food Corporation of India could not procure them from the producers by offering minimum support price.

Mr. Abdullah also criticised the the ruling AIADMK in the State for supporting the Bill.

Similar demonstration was organised in Thoothukudi while Congress protested at Chidambara Nagar.