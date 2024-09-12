SDAT’s swimming pool in Thoothukudi awaits fund to stay afloat

The swimming pool in the District Sports Complex at Tharuvai Grounds here, which was being used regularly by the students and others, is crumbling due to lack of funds for maintenance.

When the swimming pool with 6-lanes was constructed at Tharuvai Grounds with a minimum depth of 3 feet and maximum depth of 6 feet, it was regularly used by the swimmers participating in the district, State and national-level meets and others learning swimming under the guidance of a coach appointed by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu. Moreover, summer swimming coaching classes were also organized for the benefit of the students and others with nominal fee.

As the swimming pool started attracting decent crowd, it was maintained properly with the funds being released periodically by the SDAT. The summer swimming coaching camps became a routine affair every year in which more than 200 students were trained by a qualified swimming coach.

“However, the maintenance of the pool took a back seat after the SDAT funds meant for maintenance dwindled drastically and it stopped completely at one point. Now, the pool, which was once overflowing with swimmers, is dry and is in the state of neglect over the past 18 months. The floor and wall tiles have started peeling off and hence the pool and the allied filtration and chlorination units require complete overhauling,” said a young swimmer from Thoothukudi, who used to visit the pool thrice a week.

Consequently, the swimming events being conducted as part of the Chief Minister’s Trophy have been shifted to a private swimming pool on Ettaiyapuram Road.

When K. Senthil Raj was the District Collector, this issue was taken-up with him and he had sent a proposal to the government seeking allocation of funds for comprehensive renovation of the swimming pool.

“However, the funds sought for this work is yet to be released due to lack of follow-up of this proposal at the top level,” said another swimmer.

The SDAT staff here say that proposal for renovating the swimming had been sent to their department and they were waiting for allocation of funds. “Once the funds are received, renovation of the pool will be completed,” they said.

