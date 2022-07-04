SDAT to hold district-level carrom tournament

A district-level carrom tournament for school students is to be held by the Dindigul-unit of Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu at the District Sports Stadium in Dindigul on July 14.

The tournament will be conducted separately for boys and girls under two categories – juniors (students up to standard V) and seniors (students of standards VI to XII), stated an official release.

Interested candidates can apply via www.sdat.tn.gov.in at free of cost before 5 p.m. on July 13. Only registered candidates can participate in the tournament.

Candidates are requested to bring their own strikers, added the release. Cash awards will be presented to the winners. Winners who come first will be given a chance to participate in the state-level tournament.

For more details, contact 0451-2461162.