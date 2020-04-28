Scuffle between AIADMK factions at Amma Unavagam

A scuffle broke out between two factions of the ruling AIADMK over distribution of food packets prepared at Amma Unavagam here on Monday.

Rajapalayam South police issued a CSR based on a complaint given by Amma Unavagam employee Chithra against Amma Peravai Rajapalayam town secretary Murugesan.

According to police sources, Murugesan and his supporters went to Amma Unavagam on Jawahar Ground around forenoon. They questioned the staff as to how they could send food packets against the rules.

On being told that the food packets were meant for conservancy workers of the town, his supporters said some of them were being distributed by a group led by AIADMK town secretary Baskar.

It is learnt that Murugesan asked for 50 food packets.However, the staff said they could not be given without the Municipal Commissioner’s consent.

Even as the wordy exchange was going on, Mr. Baskar arrived at the scene and Chithra complained she was pushed down by Murugesan. Municipal officials tried to pacify them.

However, a complaint was lodged with Rajapalayam Town police by Chithra and a counter complaint by Murugesan.

Meanwhile, Collector R. Kannan, who inspected the town on Tuesday, said food packets should not be prepared at Amma Unavagam.

Rajapalayam MLA S. Thangapandian said ruling party functionaries were encroaching Amma Unavagam run by the municipality.

“Food meant for poor citizens is being taken away by ruling party men. Even after a scuffle and complaint by a worker, police have not registered a case against them,” the DMK MLA added.