Scuffle at grama sabha meeting near Rajapalayam

August 16, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST

A scuffle broke out between villagers and supporters of Saminathapuram panchayat president M. Murugan when the local residents came to the grama sabha meeting with their mouths gagged with black clothes on Tuesday.

The villagers complained that not only the protesters, but also few journalists, who tried to video graph the protest, were roughed up by the President’s supporters.

One of the youth, R. Pandiarajan said that despite repeated petitions submitted to the president seeking basic amenities in MGR Colony, a dalit hamlet, no action has been taken for the last three years. “Whenever, we approach him, the President complains of lack of funds. But, lot of work have been taken up in other hamlets like Saminathapuram and Kannithevanpatti,” Mr. Pandiarajan alleged.

Even as the president objected to the men with black clothes, the arrival of journalists who recorded the agitation further irked the president and their supporters.

After a scuffle, a section of the protesters staged a road roko on Alangulam-Rajapalayam road. Later, they were arrested by the police. The police promised to take action against those roughed up the protesters, Mr. Pandiarajan said.