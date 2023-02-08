ADVERTISEMENT

Scuba divers search for “gold” dumped into sea off Mandapam

February 08, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Indian Coast Guard personnel search for objects supposedly thrown into the sea from a boat off Mandapam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have deployed few scuba divers on Wednesday to search for “gold,” allegedly dumped into the sea off Mandapam by smugglers.

According to sources, the DRI sleuths were tipped off about gold being smuggled through sea near Mandapam. A team of officials, along with Coast Guard personnel, kept a watch on the sea along Mandapam since the early hours of Wednesday. When they noticed a suspected boat, they approached fast towards it. However, the team found the suspects dumping something into the sea, an official said.

The suspects were picked up and taken to the Coast Guard office for interrogation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The scuba divers, who searched for “gold” in the sea till evening are expected to resume their search on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US