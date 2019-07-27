SC/ST vigilance panel yet to convene meeting in 2019

MADURAI

The Madurai District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee of Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has not met in the year 2019. The quarterly meetings to be chaired by the Collector, was scheduled for Friday evening. However, it stood cancelled the same afternoon.

The monitoring committee last met in September 2018. The following meeting scheduled in January was postponed after members raised objections to the unfulfillment of demands by the administration. The meeting was postponed to February but it ceased to take place.

The Model Code of Conduct was imposed on March 10 and ended on May 26 during which no such meetings could take place. No meetings have taken place since.

Member of the committee J. Balasubramaniam who is also the Officer In-charge of the SC/ST Cell at the Madurai Kamaraj University, said that reports on atrocities against members of these communities had been arising every week but there was a lack of an official forum to delve into the details of these crimes.

The monitoring committee, he said, meets for various reasons, including raising ‘Mistake of Fact’ cases. “If we are not completely convinced by the police's explanation on the closing of a case, we may ask the Collector to intervene and seek a reinvestigation. This however is just our role," he said.

The committee members speak on general issues like the lack of proper roads, temple entry issues, the need for fair treatment and raise issues that require the Collector's immediate attention, he said.

“The inability to raise issues of concern in the current democratic climate makes it very difficult,” he said.

B. Pandiaraja, another member, said the district administration was yet to begin recording minutes of their meeting, a long-pending demand.

“We want the process to remain transparent and accessible. Even if Collectors change, members of the committee change or district administration officials change, the proceedings and records of action items discussed, should be available for posterity,” he said.

He added that an MLA belonging to Scheduled Caste usually must be part of such meetings but no such political representative has attended a meeting in the last three years.

“Unless a political representative meets us, they will not be able to put forth our demands to the State committee which meets monthly,” he said.

Mr. Pandiaraja said that information on the meetings was sometimes not relayed to the representatives by officials.

Revenue divisional officers too should attend the meeting as the committee discusses issues on land division and community certificate distribution, he said.

Collector T. S. Rajasekar said that the meeting was postponed to the first week of August due to unforeseen circumstances.

“We have no problems recording the minutes of the meeting or inviting elected representatives to the meeting the next time,” he said.