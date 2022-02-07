SC’s stricture on conducting local body polls

In September 2021, the Supreme Court gave the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) four months time to complete the elections to the urban local bodies in the State. The elections will be held as per the direction of the Supreme Court.

Initially, the State Election Commission sought time till April 2022 to complete the elections. But, agreed to complete the election in four months, in January. The urban local body polls have been announced as per the directions.

The Madras High Court in 2016 had set aside the notification issued by the State Election Commission on the local body polls. The court held the notification was not in compliance with the rules and had directed the State Election Commission to issue a fresh notification.

Following delays, the rural local body elections were held in 2019 and subsequently in 2021, the local body elections for the nine newly formed districts were held. Now, the election for the urban local bodies have been scheduled for February 19.