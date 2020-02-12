Scrapping of new pension scheme demanded

MADURAI

Members of Central, State Government and Public Sector Pensioners’ Confederation, Madurai Zone, staged a protest here on Tuesday, demanding scrapping of the New Pension Scheme introduced in 2003 by the Centre.

S. Sampath, State joint secretary, Retired Transport Employees Federation and coordinator of the Pensioners’ Confederation, said the need for scrapping the scheme was apparent as there was lack of clarity from both the Central and the State governments about what the scheme would entail.

He said uniformity of pension across cadre must be implemented at the earliest. “Due to the implementation of different pay commissions over the years, there is a large anomaly between pensioners of the same cadres. It has been successfully corrected in the army after years of struggle, and the same must be done in our case,” he said.

Mr. Sampath said the minimum pension across the board must be fixed at ₹21,000 per month and uniform medical insurance must be provided for pensioners across all sectors. The protesters also condemned freezing of Dearness Allowance (DA) to transport pensioners and delaying of disbursal of their terminal benefits.