‘Scrap new pension scheme’

Madurai

29 September 2020 20:07 IST

Members of Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association (TNGEA) staged demonstrations at 15 locations across the district on Tuesday urging the government to scrap the New Pension Scheme and stressed on a charter of other demands.

TNGEA district secretary K. Neethiraja said that there was a lack of clarity from both the Central and State governments about what the New Pension Scheme would entail. “The scheme fails to address some of the major demands of the employees,” he said.

The members also demanded filling up of vacancies in all Central and State government offices.

The practice of outsourcing workers at various government departments must be stopped. The government must avoid privatisation of the railways and other government organisations, said Mr. Neethiraja.