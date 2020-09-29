Madurai

‘Scrap new pension scheme’

Members of Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association staging a demonstration in front of the Public Works Department office in Madurai on Tuesday.

Members of Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association staging a demonstration in front of the Public Works Department office in Madurai on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: G_Moorthy

Members of Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association (TNGEA) staged demonstrations at 15 locations across the district on Tuesday urging the government to scrap the New Pension Scheme and stressed on a charter of other demands.

TNGEA district secretary K. Neethiraja said that there was a lack of clarity from both the Central and State governments about what the New Pension Scheme would entail. “The scheme fails to address some of the major demands of the employees,” he said.

The members also demanded filling up of vacancies in all Central and State government offices.

The practice of outsourcing workers at various government departments must be stopped. The government must avoid privatisation of the railways and other government organisations, said Mr. Neethiraja.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 29, 2020 8:08:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/scrap-new-pension-scheme/article32724998.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story