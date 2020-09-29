‘Scrap new pension scheme’

Members of Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association (TNGEA) staged demonstrations at 15 locations across the district on Tuesday urging the government to scrap the New Pension Scheme and stressed on a charter of other demands.
TNGEA district secretary K. Neethiraja said that there was a lack of clarity from both the Central and State governments about what the New Pension Scheme would entail. “The scheme fails to address some of the major demands of the employees,” he said.
The members also demanded filling up of vacancies in all Central and State government offices.
The practice of outsourcing workers at various government departments must be stopped. The government must avoid privatisation of the railways and other government organisations, said Mr. Neethiraja.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath