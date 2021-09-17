Madurai

Scrap NEET, say students

Students Federation of India cadres stage a demonstration in front of VOC College in Thoothukudi on Friday.   | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

After boycotting classes, the Students’ Federation of India activists staged demonstration in front of the Collectorate here on Friday demanding scrapping of NEET (National Eligibility and Entrance Test) for medical admissions.

Complimenting the Tamil Nadu government for passing the Bill against NEET and sending it to the Governor for his assent, the protestors said that the Governor should give his nod at the earliest to the Bill. They said the President should also approve the Bill to save the students of Tamil Nadu.

In Thoothukudi, over 150 SFI cadres staged a demonstration in front of VOC College demanding the scrapping of NEET and boycotted their classes.


