Scrap e-pass system: Congress

Virudhunagar

13 August 2020 18:02 IST

The Youth Congress committee here has demanded the State Government to scrap the e-pass system.

In a meeting that was held under the chairmanship of the east district Congress youth wing president, M. K. M. Meenachi Sundaram, the members also demanded transparency in the COVID-19 related death reports.

The State Government should come forward to distribute free Android phones and free internet connectivity to the poor students to facilitate them to participate in online classes.

The district administration should also ensure safety for the health workers involved in COVID-19 duty, the resolution said.