Scrap dealer arrested for murder of relative

Uvari police have arrested a scrap dealer for allegedly stabbing to death his relative on Wednesday night.

Police said scrap dealers, J. Muthukrishnan, 45, of Navvaladi under Thisaiyanvilai police station limits and his relative B. Selvakumar, 46, of the same area, who lived alone after their wives left them, consumed liquor on Wednesday night and had their dinner in an eatery in the village. Even as they were eating, Muthukrishnan teased Selvakumar, who left the eatery in a huff.

Selvakuma went to his house, took a knife and came to the eatery again. As Muthukrishnan emerged out of the eatery, he stabbed him to death.

Uvari police, who rushed to the spot, sent the body for post mortem and arrested Selvakumar.

In another incident, Karivalamvanthanallur police arrested a construction worker, Rajendran, 32, of Kuvalaikanni, for allegedly murdering his wife, Pushpam, 28, and mother of two girls, as he suspected her of having an extra-marital affair.