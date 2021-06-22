SCPCR member inspects illegal cracker unit

22 June 2021 18:41 IST

Virudhunagar

Member of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, V. Ramaraj, on Tuesday inspected the site where an explosion claimed four lives, including that of a child and a pregnant woman, on Monday near Sattur.

“Children should not be allowed in cracker units, be it legal or illegal. We are more concerned about the safety of children. Not only a five-year-old boy died, but also a pregnant mother,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The police arrested two persons and investigation was under way, he added.

Meanwhile, he inspected Annai Sathya Home for Children here and some of the private children’s home. Local people told Mr. Ramaraj that there was no watchman and one of the homes did not have the compound wall.

Sri Lankan refugees at Kullursandhai complained that most of the children born to the inmates of the refugee camps did not have birth certificates.

“The birth certificates have to be issued by Sri Lankan embassay. It was an important document to access various services, including education and to seek citizenship back at the Island nation,” Mr. Ramaraj said.

District Child Protection Officer Ganesan was present.