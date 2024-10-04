ADVERTISEMENT

Scores of trees uprooted by squall in Madurai

Published - October 04, 2024 10:06 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

A car was damaged after a broken branch of a tree fell on it on Kuyavarpalam Road in Madurai on Friday evening. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Scores of trees, big and small, were uprooted and their branches broken by a squall which accompanied sudden showers here on Friday evening.

A huge branch of a tree broke and fell down on a car parked under it. A few other vehicles, including an autorickshaw and two-wheelers suffered damage in similar incidents in other parts.

The uprooted trees also snapped overhead power lines near Kuruvikkaran Salai and at Santhapettai.

With the powerline dangling dangerously low, police expeditiously blocked the portion of road near Kuruvikkaran Salai junction traffic signal and diverted the vehicles as a precautionary measure.

Before the tree could be removed, traffic snarls were reported in Anna Nagar and around Anna Bus stand as hundreds of vehicles tried to move from all directions.

Water stagnation was reported on arterial roads which slowed down the vehicular movement. Many stretches of South Bank Road and Kamarajar Salai were flooded with rainwater.

Two electric poles were pulled down by the falling of a tree in Santhaipettai. Power supply that got snapped around 4.30 p.m. could not be restored till late in the night.

Even as Tangedco officials were working to set right the issue, Madurai South MLA M. Boominathan inspected the spot.

