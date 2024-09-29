ADVERTISEMENT

Scores of people witness Happy Streets events

Published - September 29, 2024 08:55 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI 

The Hindu Bureau

The public participating in Happy Streets programme in Thoothukudi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

In an effort to promote book fair and Neidhal festival, a ‘Happy Streets,’ event was conducted in Thoothukudi on Sunday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

To spread the news about the book festival to be conducted in the district from October 3 to 13 and the Neidhal festival from October 11 to 13, happy streets event, which was last conducted in the district in September 2017, was conducted again.  

The 1.5-km-stretch of the road connecting Chidambaram Nagar and West Bryant Nagar was filled with people to participate in events organised there.  

Various fun sports like ring throwing, balloon shooting, dances, zumba, disc jockey, among others were conducted.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Collector K. Elambahavath inaugurated the event. Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan and others were present. Hundreds of police personnel were deployed for regulating the crowd.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US