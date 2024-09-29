Scores of people witness Happy Streets events

In an effort to promote book fair and Neidhal festival, a ‘Happy Streets,’ event was conducted in Thoothukudi on Sunday.

To spread the news about the book festival to be conducted in the district from October 3 to 13 and the Neidhal festival from October 11 to 13, happy streets event, which was last conducted in the district in September 2017, was conducted again.

The 1.5-km-stretch of the road connecting Chidambaram Nagar and West Bryant Nagar was filled with people to participate in events organised there.

Various fun sports like ring throwing, balloon shooting, dances, zumba, disc jockey, among others were conducted.

Collector K. Elambahavath inaugurated the event. Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan and others were present. Hundreds of police personnel were deployed for regulating the crowd.