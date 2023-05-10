HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Scores of devotees take part in fire walk near Author

May 10, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Dindigul

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees performing fire walk at Pillayarnatham near Dindigul on Wednesday.

Devotees performing fire walk at Pillayarnatham near Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Scores of devotees made fire-walk during the pookuzhi festival at Sri Mahamuthu Mariyamman Temple at Pillaiyarnatham near Author on Wednesday. After taking out the fire pots from Gangai Pillaiyar Temple, the devotees got into the pookuzhi and walked on the fire to fulfill their vows to the presiding deity.

Some of the devotees carried their children also along with fire pots while making the fire walk. Special pujas and deeparathana were performed to the deity after completing the fire walk.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.