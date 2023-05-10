Scores of devotees take part in fire walk near Author

May 10, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Dindigul

Scores of devotees made fire-walk during the pookuzhi festival at Sri Mahamuthu Mariyamman Temple at Pillaiyarnatham near Author on Wednesday. After taking out the fire pots from Gangai Pillaiyar Temple, the devotees got into the pookuzhi and walked on the fire to fulfill their vows to the presiding deity.

Some of the devotees carried their children also along with fire pots while making the fire walk. Special pujas and deeparathana were performed to the deity after completing the fire walk.