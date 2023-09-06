Scorching summer has telling impact on winged visitors in southern districts

September 06, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Apart from the people and cattle, the unprecedented scorching summer also has an adverse impact on the domestic and migratory birds as food and water go scarce.

After being let down by the southwest and northeast monsoons last year, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts had pinned their hopes on the southwest monsoon this year. As this year’s southwest monsoon too belied all weather predictions, almost all irrigation tanks, including the systemized tanks of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts, which have been connected by irrigation channels from the Tamirabharani, are now bone-dry.

Since only a few irrigation tanks have small quantity of water stagnating like a pond, thousands of birds, mostly painted storks, are swarming the waterbody for their prey. The Sivakalai Keezhkulam, spread on 800 acres, now has water for about 200 square meter area where these birds have camped.

“As no other irrigation tank in this region has water during this scorching summer, the birds are coming in large number everyday to douse their hunger and feed their chicks. While a section of these birds leave the tank after dusk, others stay back in this region only to be targeted by predators like wildcat, stray dogs etc.,” the farmers say.

The farmers suggest that the Department of Forest, in association with voluntary organizations and the Public Works Department, the custodian of waterbodies, should plant trees inside the irrigation tanks of this region like Koonthankulam and Kaadankulam so that the birds could build their nest there and be relatively safe.

The winged visitors are likely to be at Sivakalai Keezhkulam until it has water, which is expected to last for another 15 to 25 days. If the northeast monsoon commences in the first week of October, the birds will continue to camp in this waterbody or else will leave for another destination.

