Scorching day ends with heavy rain

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Madurai on Thursday night and brought down the mercury level much to the relief of residents experiencing the start of a scorching summer in the past few daysic temperature.

After a long hot day, the city witnessed rains in the evening. Several areas, including Kalavasal, K.K. Nagar, Mattuthavani, Sellur, Tirupparankundram, Avaniapuram and DRO Colony, witnessed heavy rain. The sudden rain during peak hours disrupted traffic movement.

Many low-lying areas were inundated and there were power outage in many areas. S. Parthiban, a resident of Doak Nagar, said the downpour provided a welcome relief as it provided some respite from a scorching sun experienced during the day.