Scintillating vocal concert by Sandeep Narayan

January 11, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

Sandeep Narayan performing a vocal concert at the 72nd Music and Arts Festival at Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam in Madurai.

Sandeep Narayan performing a vocal concert at the 72nd Music and Arts Festival at Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam in Madurai. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Sareeran, sthayi, sahityam and swaraprasthanam with devotion and bhavam were witnessed in the eighth day’s concert of the 72nd Music and Arts Festival at Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam for the scintillating vocal concert by Sandeep Narayan, with B. Ananthakrishnan on the violin, S.J. Arjun Ganesh on the mridangam and S. Krishna on the ghatam.

Sandeep started off with “Bhakti biccamiyyave” by Thyagarajar, in Shankaraabharanam worshipping Lord Rama, emphasising the importance of Rama Bhakti. This was an early indication of an exciting evening in store for the rasikas. He then invoked the blessings of Goddess Kamakshi “Devi brova samayamidhe”, in Chintamani (rarely heard raga that evokes karuna rasa) by Shyaamaa Shastry.

A brief raga alapana in Nattakurinji was sung in an emotive way with the soul stirring support of the violinist for Muthuswamy Dikshitar’s  Navagraha kriti “Budham ashrayami satatam”.

The vocalist went on to render “Karanam kettu vadi” by Suddhananda Bharati in Purvikalyani, which witnessed a very good Raga Alapana, Thanam, Kalpana Swaras, Niraval (karanam, kettu, en kadalan, Chidambara nathan innum varada) and received thunderous applause. The violinist brought out the entire nuances of the raga to make the song more melodious to the audience.

“Paramatmudu veluga,” by Thyagaraja (presenting a wonderful description of Supreme Lord, who is ever effulgent in millions of animate and inanimate things) in Vaagadeeshwari, transported the listeners to ecstasy. In the tani, Arjun Ganesh on the mridangam and Krishna on the ghatam demonstrated their creative and inimitable style.

As Sandeep had said in one of his interviews he has given importance to both kalpitha sangeetham and manodharma and kept the audience captivated and engaged during the entire concert.

S. Padmanabhan

