Scientists from National Institute of Rock Mechanics inspect Periyar dam

November 08, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Theni

The Hindu Bureau

A team of scientists from National Institute of Rock Mechanics, Bengaluru, inspected various equipment installed in Mullaperiyar dam, as per the advice of Supreme Court-appointed Mullaperiyar Supervisory Committee.

The team, led by its Principal Scientist, Sripad R. Naik, concluded their two-day inspection in the presence of Water Resources Department engineers from Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

They inspected the working of the rain gauge, wind anemometer, wireless communication devices, seismograph, accelerograph, V-notch, seepage gallery, geodetic survey during their visit on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dr. Naik was accompanied by Scientist Praveena Das Jennifer.

Executive Engineer of Periyar dam, J. Sam Irvin, Assistant Executive Engineer, Kumar, Assistant Engineers, Rajagopal, A. Mohammed Uvais, M. Naveen Kumar and Kerala Engineers, led by Executive Engineer, Anil Kumar and Assistant Executive Engineer, Arunraj, were present.

The scientists would submit their report to the supervisory committee.

